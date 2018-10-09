Open Secret That Alpesh Thakor's Outfit Targeted Migrants, Says Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel has alleged that Congress MLA Alpesh Thakor’s outfit was behind the attacks on migrants from UP-Bihar in Gujarat and demanded that the Congress take action against Alpesh Thakor.The political slugfest began in Gujarat after hundreds of migrants from UP and Bihar started fleeing the state following the rape of a 14-month-old girl, allegedly by a migrant in Sabarkantha, north Gujarat. Alpesh Thakor’s outfit Thakor Sena is being blamed for the attacks on migrants.However, Alpesh Thakor has categorically denied all the charges and claimed that he is being made a scapegoat because he is Prabhari of Bihar.Patel attacked Alpesh Thakor and the Congress over the exodus of migrants. “It is an open secret that attacks on migrants were carried out by an organization headed by Congress MLA Alpesh Thakor and Congress leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Ahmed Patel and Shaktisinh Gohil knew about it. But instead of taking actions against Alpesh Thakor, they are protecting him,” said the BJP leader.The deputy CM said the government is trying its best to0 control the situation. “We have increased patrolling in areas with migrant population,” said Patel, adding that the migrants have contributed to the growth story in Gujarat. .He further said that the state government has written a letter to Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court demanding that three judges be allocated to fast-track three cases of rapes in Gujarat, including that of the 14-month old girl.Earlier in the day, Alpesh Thakor claimed that conspiracy is being hatched against him and his community members. “Thakor Sena has never indulged in violence against Hindi-speaking north Indian migrants. The conspiracy is being hatched against me because I was made Congress’ Prabhari of Bihar, that’s why I am targeted.’’