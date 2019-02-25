English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Open to Contest Lok Sabha Polls if BJP Wants, Says Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
Asked which parliamentary constituency would the minister prefer, Himanta Biswa Sarma said he was 'okay' to contest from any of the 14 seats in Assam.
File Photo of Assam finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Bihpuria: Assam finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday hinted that he will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections if his party, the BJP, is keen on it, but made it clear he will not feature in the 2021 assembly polls.
Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a meeting here in Lakhimpur district, Sarma said, "As I have stated earlier, I want to leave state politics and I don't want to contest the 2021 assembly elections. I have conveyed my decision to my party."
On the prospect of contesting the general elections, he said: "I cannot take the decision... They (the BJP) can nominate me to contest for the Lok Sabha if they wish, and I will contest."
Asked which parliamentary constituency would the minister prefer, Sarma said he was "okay" to contest from any of the 14 seats in Assam.
Sarma, who is also convenor of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), exuded confidence that the BJP would win 19 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats from the Northeast at the upcoming hustings.
