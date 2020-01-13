Open to Discuss CAA in Parliament, No Question of NRC in Bihar, Says Nitish Kumar in Assembly
Kumar, speaking on the floor of the House, also assured that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) would not be implemented in the state.
File photo of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.
New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said there should be discussion on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and if all parties agree, then Parliament too should hold consultations on the contentious legislation that has triggered widespread protests.
Kumar, speaking on the floor of the House, also assured members that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) would not be implemented in the state and Prime Minister Narendra Modi too had made his stand clear on the issue.
NRC and the new citizenship law have created fissures in the JDU, an ally of the BJP, with party vice-president Prashant Kishor publicly asking Kumar to do a rethink on support to the legislation.
“I want to make it very clear that JD(U)'s stance on NRC and CAA is of opposition. Check parliamentary standing committee's record, first dissent note is of JD(U). Under what circumstances JD(U) supported the bill in both houses only Nitish Kumar ji can tell,” Kishor had said.
The election strategist also urged non-BJP chief ministers to “save the soul of India” and take a stand against the contentious Act.
“The majority prevailed in Parliament. Now beyond judiciary, the task of saving the soul of India is on 16 Non-BJP CMs as it is the states who have to operationalise these acts,” he said.
The Bihar Chief Minister soon clarified that NRC would not be implemented in the state as he attempted to put to rest speculations raised by JD(U)’s support to the Citizenship Amendment Act.
Cornered by journalists who sought to know his views on nationwide NRC as envisaged by Home Minister Amit Shah, Kumar quipped: "Kaahe ka NRC? Bilkul laagu nahin hoga" (NRC, what for? Will not at all be implemented).
The new citizenship law, which seeks to make religion the test for granting citizenship, has been dubbed as “discriminatory” by critics who feel it is against the Muslim community.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior Has a Heroic Weekend at Box Office, Earns Rs 61.75 Crore
- Kia Sells Only 4,645 Units of Seltos in December, Beaten by Hyundai Creta
- Transfer News and Rumours LIVE: Latest Updates From Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City, Real Madrid, Barcelona
- Instagram Launches New SlowMo, Echo, Duo Effects For Boomerang
- Shane Warne, Ricky Ponting to Lead Legends Teams in Charity Game for Bushfire Relief