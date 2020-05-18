POLITICS

1-MIN READ

Opening Up Delhi May be 'Death Warrant For Citizens': Gambhir Warns Kejriwal

(Image: AFP)

(Image: AFP)

The BJP MP says the pace of relaxation should have been slow rather than immediate which he fears may cause more positive cases aggravating the situation.

  • IANS New Delhi
  • Last Updated: May 18, 2020, 8:08 PM IST
BJP MP Gautam Gambhir lashed out at Arvind Kejriwal after the Delhi Chief Minister allowed a wide range of activities in the national capital including plying of DTC buses, cars and bikes, calling it a "death warrant".

Gambhir tweeted: "The decision to open up almost everything in one go can act as a DEATH WARRANT for Delhiites! I urge Delhi Govt to think again & again! One wrong move & everything will be over!!"

The Delhi Chief Minister said on Monday that auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws and cycle-rickshaws will also be allowed with one passenger; taxis and cabs will be allowed with two passengers, and RTVs will be allowed with 11 passengers.

"The entire nation has been under lockdown for the past few weeks. I am sure we will win the fight against Covid-19. Cases have reached 10,000 in the city. About 45 per cent of people have recovered while 160 people have died," he said.

But, the BJP MP says the pace of relaxation should have been slow rather than immediate which he fears may cause more positive cases aggravating the situation.

