1-min read

Openness is Characteristic of Hindus, They Shouldn't be Reactionary: Mohan Bhagwat

Bhagwat held a day-long closed-door meeting in Delhi's Chhattarpur area with 70 columnists from across the country in an effort to clear misconceptions about the RSS.

PTI

Updated:February 18, 2020, 10:24 PM IST
Openness is Characteristic of Hindus, They Shouldn't be Reactionary: Mohan Bhagwat
File photo of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

New Delhi: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat is learned to have told a group of columnists on Tuesday that "openness" is a characteristic of Hindus and it should be preserved, adding that the community needed to be "awakened", but not against anyone.

Bhagwat held the day-long closed-door meeting in Delhi's Chhattarpur area with 70 columnists from across the country in an effort to clear misconceptions about the organisation.

Few columnists who were present at the meeting were of the opinion that it was "fruitful discussion" on wide-ranging topics.

"Openness is the characteristic of Hindus, that must be preserved," a columnist quoted Bhagwat as saying.

Underlining that Hindus should be united and alert, Bhagwat said there was no danger as long as Hindus are organised and alert.

"Hindus are to be awakened, but not against anyone. They need not to be reactionary. We don't classify anyone. We don't doubt anyone," the RSS leader said, as per the columnist.

On the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and protests against it, Bhagwat reiterated that the law could be disliked or demanded to be changed, but buses cannot be burnt or public property destroyed.

"That is not democracy. But now they are waving Indian flags, holding the Constitution and even saying 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. So who's changing? Who's winning?" Bhagwat quipped.

Last year, the RSS chief had also met representatives of international media organisations posted in India.

