‘Operation Kamal’ Would be Met With ‘Operation Hand’, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge Warns BJP

The JD(S)-Congress government is stable and will complete its tenure, Karnataka minister and Congress leader Priyank Kharge said on Friday, dismissing speculation that the general election results would lead to the collapse of the coalition.Speaking to CNN-News18, Kharge, the son of senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge, added that any attempts by the BJP to topple the state government would be met with 'Operation Hand', a counter to the BJP's 'Operation Kamala'."If there is an Operation Lotus, why can't there be an 'Operation Hand'," he said. "The BJP has been trying Operation Lotus for a year now. But rest assured, the government is on firm wicket and I don't think the BJP is coming to power in Karnataka any time soon."He clarified that the Congress wouldn't resort to unconstitutional means. "We will not do anything unconstitutional, but when it comes to our existence, we will be forced to do what seems right," he said.Kharge reiterated deputy chief minister G Parameshwara's view that Thursday result was for general elections and not assembly elections. "Of course, they have confidence and vigour to destabilise the government. But I want to assure the people of Karnataka that the government is here to stay and we will complete our tenure," Kharge said.Steamrolling the ruling alliance, the BJP scored a resounding win, bagging 25 out of the total 28 Lok Sabha seats in an outcome that left the one-year-old Kumaraswamy government in a tizzy over its stability.With the BJP dealing a hammer blow, the Congress and JD(S) managed to win only one seat each, indicating that neither arithmetic nor chemistry worked for the two which apparently has failed to reconcile with each other at the ground level.This is said to be the worst-ever performance by the Congress in the state as against a record of sorts by the BJP. Karnataka emerged as the bright spot for the saffron party in the South with other neighbouring states bucking the "Modi magic".