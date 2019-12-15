Oppn Behind Arson Attacks, But Northeast has Rejected Violence, Says Modi on Anti-CAB Protests

Dumka (Jharkhand): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday accused the Congress and its allies of raising a storm over citizenship law and asserted that the opposition parties were behind the unrest and arson in parts of the country.

The prime minister, addressing an election rally here, lashed out at the opposition alliance in Jharkhand saying the Congress does not have any roadmap for developing the country.

"Congress and its allies are stoking fire over the citizenship Act but people of the Northeast have rejected violence. Actions of the Congress prove that all decisions taken in Parliament are correct," he said.

Modi claimed that leaders of the opposition parties have only built palaces for themselves without being concerned about the problems faced by the people.

Listing the achievements of the BJP-led governments at the Centre and the state, he said, "I have come here to give an account of the development work done by our party in the state."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.