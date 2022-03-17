Oppn CPI(M) MLAs Walk Out of Tripura Assembly, Boycott Governor's Speech

Governor Satyadeo N Arya on Thursday expressed satisfaction over the prevailing law and order situation in Tripura even as the opposition CPI(M) MLAs boycotted his speech and staged a walkout on the first day of the Budget session after having failed to draw his attention to the purported law and order deterioration. The Governor in his speech highlighted a significant improvement in law and order under the BJP-led state government citing a reduction in the percentage of grave crimes, and violence against women besides an increase in the conviction rate. The law and order situation of the state has improved notably and is well under control which is evident from the fact that the percentage of grave crimes has reduced by 26 per cent as compared to 2019," he said. Crime against women has reduced by 19.60 per cent in 2020 as compared to 2019, the governor pointed out. The conviction rate is 52 per cent in 2020 as compared to 36.30 percent in 2019 under non-IPC and 32.40 per cent in 2020 as compared to 23.10 per cent in 2019 under IPC," he said.

Advertisement

The Governor also lauded the achievements of the Biplab Kumar Deb government in the areas of infrastructure, healthcare, and farmers' welfare. Earlier, when the Governor began to deliver his customary speech, Opposition leader and former chief minister Manik Sarkar tried to draw his attention regarding the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. However, he could not make any point since his microphone was switched off.

As Sarkar failed to draw the Governor's attention, CPI(M) legislators led by the opposition leader walked out of the House. We have a long tradition of listening to the Governor's speech. But this time Left Front legislators were forced to stay away," Sarkar said later.

The CPI(M) leader alleged, A jungle raj is installed in Tripura where opposition parties are not allowed to carry out their programmes. People are scared. As head of the state, the Governor could summon the chief secretary and the DGP to advise them for improving law and order. The former chief minister claimed that whenever someone tries to contact the Governor, it is reported that he is sick.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.