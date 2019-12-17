Oppn Delegation Meets Prez Over Jamia Violence, Sonia Gandhi Says 'Govt Shutting Down People's Voice'
After leading a delegation of opposition leaders to President Ram Nath Kovind to protest the police action against Jamia university students, Gandhi told reporters that the situation was 'very serious'.
File photo: Congress President Sonia Gandhi leads a protest against Maharashtra government formation issue, at Parliament premises in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday accused the Modi government of "shutting down" people's voices and bringing legislations which are not acceptable to them.
After leading a delegation of opposition leaders to President Ram Nath Kovind to protest the police action against Jamia university students and also against amendments to the Citizenship Act, Gandhi told reporters that the situation was "very serious".
Joined by leaders of various parties, she said they were very anguished at the manner in which police dealt with peaceful protesters exercising their democratic rights, and added that police personnel entered women's hostels in Jamia Millia Islamia and "mercilessly" beat up students.
