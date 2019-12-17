Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Oppn Delegation Meets Prez Over Jamia Violence, Sonia Gandhi Says 'Govt Shutting Down People's Voice'

After leading a delegation of opposition leaders to President Ram Nath Kovind to protest the police action against Jamia university students, Gandhi told reporters that the situation was 'very serious'.

PTI

Updated:December 17, 2019, 5:45 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Oppn Delegation Meets Prez Over Jamia Violence, Sonia Gandhi Says 'Govt Shutting Down People's Voice'
File photo: Congress President Sonia Gandhi leads a protest against Maharashtra government formation issue, at Parliament premises in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday accused the Modi government of "shutting down" people's voices and bringing legislations which are not acceptable to them.

After leading a delegation of opposition leaders to President Ram Nath Kovind to protest the police action against Jamia university students and also against amendments to the Citizenship Act, Gandhi told reporters that the situation was "very serious".

Joined by leaders of various parties, she said they were very anguished at the manner in which police dealt with peaceful protesters exercising their democratic rights, and added that police personnel entered women's hostels in Jamia Millia Islamia and "mercilessly" beat up students.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram