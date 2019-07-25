Oppn, Govt Lock Horns in Rajya Sabha over Referring RTI Bill to Select Committee
File photo of Congress members in the Lok Sabha, during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI/Lok Sabha TV grab)
New Delhi: Differences between the opposition and treasury benches emerged in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday over sending the RTI (Amendment) Bill to a Select Committee of the House forcing two adjournments in the post-lunch period.
While deputy chairman Harivansh asked the Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh to move the Right to Information (Amendment) Bill, the opposition members raised objections and wanted that the bill to be sent to a Select Committee for further scrutiny.
The Chair also allowed Derek O'Brien (TMC) and two Left members to move a motion for sending the bill to a Select Committee but said the same will be taken up together during voting. He asked the discussion to start, but opposition members raised objections.
The treasury benches and the minister said let the bill be discussed first and only then can a motion to send the bill to Select Committee be taken up. Since opposition members created uproar, the chair first adjourned the House for 15 minutes and then again for 10 more minutes, before the discussion on the bill was started.
Opposition members continued to create an uproar, but the discussion was started amid uproar.
