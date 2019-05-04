English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Oppn Leaders Condemn Attack on Arvind Kejriwal, Say at No Point Should Physical Violence be Used
Leaders of several opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress and the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, condemned the incident.
A grab shows Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal slapped at a rally in Delhi on Saturday.
New Delhi: In a shocking incident, Delhi CM and Aam Admi Party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal was slapped by a man during his roadshow in Delhi’s Moti Nagar on Saturday. Several AAP leaders claimed that BJP was behind the incident. Multiple opposition party leaders also tweeted to condemn the “attack”.
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, in his response, said that at no point should physical violence be used as an alternative to political dialogue.
In a Twitter post, he wrote, “Shocking. Unacceptable to use physical violence to make a political point”.
Trinamool Congress spokesperson Derek O’Brien also came out with a scathing remark directed at the BJP in which he said that the act only goes to prove the saffron party's defeat in Delhi.
“They are desperately creating incidents to try and find ‘game-changer’….Modi is OUT,” he said while referring to a separate controversy around a "doctored" video of TMC chief Mamata Banerjee.
Former BJP leader and a vocal critic of the Modi government, Yashwant Sinha, also didn’t mince his words when condemning the “cowardly attack” on the Delhi CM.
Meanwhile, the AAP which is holding the saffron party responsible said that it is not just “an attack on Arvind Kejriwal” but one “on Delhi and its mandate”.
Police have arrested the man who slapped Kejriwal and an investigation is now underway.
