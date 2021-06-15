Oppn Parties Demand CBI Enquiry, Strict Action Against Liquor Mafia After UP Journalist Found Dead

The opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh have hit out at the state government after a television journalist Sulabh Srivastava was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Sunday night in Pratapgarh. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has written a letter to UP CM Yogi Adityanath demanding CBI enquiry in the matter and taking strict action against liquor mafia. Bahujan Samaj Party Chief Mayawati has also demanded strict action against the culprits in the case.

Priyanka Gandhi wrote in a letter to UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday morning and shared a copy of the letter in a tweet and said, “The tragic incident that happened with journalist Sulabh Srivastava in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh shows that the rule of law has come to an end. It is necessary that: There should be a CBI inquiry into the matter, financial assistance to the family and a decisive blow to the nexus of liquor mafia and administration.”

Meanwhile the BSP Chief Mayawati also demanded strict punishment against the guilty. “The terror of liquor mafia etc. in UP is not hidden from anyone, who brutally murdered a TV journalist in Pratapgarh district on exposing them, which is very sad. The government should ensure strict punishment to the guilty by conducting a fair and credible inquiry into the incident, this is the demand of BSP,” the BSP chief said.

Television journalist Sulabh Srivastava was found dead under mysterious circumstances in UP’s Pratapgarh district on Sunday. The deceased had written a letter to ADG Prayagraj two days before he was found dead, alleging that the liquor mafia was unhappy with his news reporting and there was a threat to his life.

The death of the journalist was earlier being considered an accident by the police, however on Monday the police registered a murder case against unknown persons and started investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, ADG Prayagraj, Prem Prakash claimed that one female and one male constable had been deployed in the security of the family of Sulabh Srivastava. ADG has also assured that demands of the family with be considered regarding the case and if the family wants an SIT from a different district, then that will also be brought in.

DM Pratapgarh Nitin Bansal has said that a recommendation has been sent to the government for ex gratia for the family of the deceased journalist.

Samajwadi Party Chief and former CM of the state Akhilesh Yadav had also raised questions on law-and-order situation in the state. “The suspicious death of a TV journalist in an alleged accident in Pratapgarh is extremely sad. Heartfelt tribute! The BJP government should hold a high-level inquiry in this matter and tell the family and the public why security was not given to them even after the journalist expressed the possibility of murder at the hands of the liquor mafia,” he said in a tweet yesterday.

