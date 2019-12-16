Oppn Parties Have Unleashed Their Own Jinnah, Says BJP as Cong, Left Join Students' Protest Against CAA
Addressing a press conference, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra accused the opposition parties of misleading people and trying to 'bifurcate' the country in the name of Hindus and Muslims.
File photo of BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra.
New Delhi: Attacking the opposition over violence during protests against the amended Citizenship Act, the BJP on Monday said some parties have "unleashed their own Jinnahs". He further said that opposition is trying to "instigate" students and is using them as "pawns" to further their petty political interests.
Addressing a press conference, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra accused the opposition parties of misleading people and trying to "bifurcate" the country in the name of Hindus and Muslims by firing from the shoulders of students. "Opposition parties have unleashed their own Jinnahs," he added.
These students are educated and know that the Citizenship Act does not discriminate against any Indian citizen irrespective of caste or religion, Patra said, and urged people to heed the advice of the Prime Minister and Chief Justice of India against indulging in any violence.
(With PTI inputs)
