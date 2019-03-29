Oppn Sees Statesmanship in Pakistan PM, Doubts Their Own: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed confidence that India would vote in a government with absolute majority this time as well, adding that the BJP would get more seats than it did in the 2014 elections.He also launched scathing attacks on the opposition for “questioning the valour of the armed forces”. “Everyone should have celebrated that we shot down the (Pakistani) F-16, but they raised questions. No one in this country can question Narendra Modi’s patriotism. They (opposition) sees statesman ship in Pakistan PM’s statement but doubt their own PM… When a jawan’s life is at risk, I cannot stay uninvolved. I cannot stop myself,” Republic TV quoted Modi as saying during an interview.“The people of the country have made up their minds. They want a government with an absolute majority. The BJP will win more seats than it did in 2014,” he added.The prime minister also launched a sharp attack on the opposition, saying he knew why parties are making him the “focal point” of upcoming elections.“Firstly, I would like to say that the voter is always the central point of elections and the voter should always be the central focus of elections. In our country, we are making the Prime Minister the central focus of elections. For the nation's bright future and for a healthy democracy, in elections, the greatest priority should be the citizen,” he said.Modi added that the opposition was targeting him since he is known to be “an active and hands-on” PM."I have been an active Prime Minister. I have been a Prime Minister who worked amidst the people. I have been a Prime Minister who has constantly visited every corner of India. In that sense, it is very natural for people's focus to be on me," he said.