Oppn Supports Govt on Key OBC Bill Amid Impasse But Won't Back Down on Pegasus

The OBC amendment bill proposed by the centre to enable states to make their own list of Other Backward Classes received the stamp of approval from the Opposition parties even amid an ongoing disagreement with the centre over farmers’ protest and the alleged Pegasus spyware scandal.

Expressing his support for the concerned constitutional amendment, RJD’s Manoj Sinha said “Running Parliament is centre’s responsibility. This is a big issue, we are going to support the centre on it. And we will also push for the caste-based census,".

As per reports, the Opposition was also mulling over imposing a tactical pause on the protests in both Houses of Parliament early next week to participate in the discussion, voting and passage of the Constitution Amendment Bill to protect the right of states to notify their respective OBC lists.

The cabinet decided to take up the issue after the Supreme Court, during a hearing on the Maratha quota issue in May, said only the central government can prepare a single list of Other Backward Classes. As per reports, a law passed in 2018 had given power only to the centre to draw up the OBC list. The states could only ask for inclusion in the list.

However after the passing of the bill and it becomes a law, every state, and Union Territory will have the power to draw up their own OBC list, which can be distinct from the central list.

The support of the Opposition is set to enhance the smooth epassage of the amendment in both the house of parliament.

