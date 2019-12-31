Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Oppn, 'Tukde Tukde Gang' Speaking Pakistan's Language on Citizenship Act: Union Minister Giriraj Singh

Giriraj Singh, Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries in the Modi government, said agitations on CAA and NRC were being carried out at the behest of the opponents "to protect the infiltrators".

PTI

Updated:December 31, 2019, 8:33 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Oppn, 'Tukde Tukde Gang' Speaking Pakistan's Language on Citizenship Act: Union Minister Giriraj Singh
File photo of Union Minister Giriraj Singh.

Muzaffarpur: Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday asserted that the Opposition parties and "tukde tukde gang" were trying to tread on Muhammad Ali Jinnah's path and speaking language of Pakistan on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Singh, Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries in the Narendra Modi government, said agitations on CAA and NRC were being carried out at the behest of the opponents "to protect the infiltrators".

"The opposition and tukde tukde gang are not only making efforts to create panic in the country on these issues but also want to bring back the situation of 1947 in the country.

"They are trying to do things which even Mughals and Britishers could not do...," Singh, who represents Begusarai Lok Sabha seat, told reporters here at a press conference.

"They (opposition parties) want to create a civil war like situation in the country by spreading confusion on the twin issues in the society," he said, adding, "The opposition is speaking the language of Pakistan besides treading Jinnah's path", the minister commented.

He said Congress leaders and All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi were trying to bring back the condition of 1947 in the country, but he would not let Jinnah's ideas and philosophy fructify in the country.

The firebrand BJP leader charged parties like the Congress, RJD, Communists, AIMIM and 'tukde tukde' gang of creating a division between Hindus and Muslims once again.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram