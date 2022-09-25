Oppn’s Show of Unity at Mega Rally to Challenge BJP Juggernaut; Nitish Invites More Parties to Join

In an apparent show of unity, several prominent opposition leaders including NCP chief Sharad Pawar, JD(U) leader & Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and CPIM’s Sitaram Yechury shared dias at a programme in Haryana’s Fatehabad on Sunday.

The rally was organised by the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) to mark former deputy prime minister Devi Lal’s birth anniversary. RJD leader and Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, SAD’s Sukhbir Singh Badal and Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant were also present there.

Haryana | NCP chief Sharad Pawar, JD(U) leader & Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, RJD leader & Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav, SAD’s SS Badal & CPIM’s S.Yechury attend the event to mark 109th birth anniversary celebrations of ex- Dy PM Devi Lal in Fatehabad, on invitation of INLD’s OP Chautala pic.twitter.com/zERIRxZxmr — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2022

No Fight Between Hindus and Muslims; BJP Wants to Create Disturbances: Nitish

Speaking at the rally, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar called for uniting all opposition parties, including the Congress and the Left, to challenge the BJP’s juggernaut and said this “main front of opposition” will ensure that the saffron party loses badly in the 2024 general elections.

“If all non-BJP parties unite, then they can get rid of those who are working to destroy the country. I will urge all parties, including Congress, to get together and then they (BJP) will lost badly,” Kumar said as reported by news agency PTI.

Nitish Kumar, who walked of the BJP-led alliance in Bihar and joined hands with Congress and the RJD, said there is no fight between Hindus and Muslims and accused the BJP of trying to create disturbances. “My only wish is that we all need to come together at the national level… We need to bring together more parties,” he added.

Time Has Come for Everyone to Work Towards Ensuring Change of Govt in 2024: Sharad Pawar

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar said the time has come for everyone to work towards ensuring a change of the government at the Centre in 2024.Referring to the stir against the agri laws, he said farmers committing suicide is not a solution and that the real solution would be to bring about the change in government.

He said the central government had promised to withdraw cases filed against farmer leaders, but it has not fulfilled it as yet.

Time to Come Together to Form New Alliance: Sukhbir Badal

Badal also joined the call for like-minded parties to form a united front. He said his party along with the Shiv Sena and the JD(U) are the ”real NDA” as they had founded the alliance. Speaking further, the SAD chief said it is the time for “all like-minded parties to unite under the flag of farmers and labourers and work for their welfare”.

“The real NDA is sitting here, it was founded by Shiv Sena, Akali Dal and JD(U). We stood by BJP when it was a relatively smaller party. But now it is time to forge an alliance for farmers and labourers,” Badal said.

JD(U), SAD, Shiv Sena Left BJP-led NDA to Save Constitution, Democracy: Tejashwi Yadav

Tejashwi Yadav said the JD(U), SAD and the Shiv Sena left the BJP-led NDA to save the Constitution and democracy. The RJD leader said the BJP earlier used to sing ‘menhgayi daayan maar gayi’ (price rise is killing every one), but now ‘menhgayi’ has become its ‘bhoujayi’ (sister-in-law).

The Bihar Deputy CM slammed the NDA government, saying it failed to fulfil its promise of giving jobs.

The mega rally has been seen a show of strength by the INLD which is fighting for survival in Haryana following a split after its patriarch Om Prakash Chautala’s elder son Ajay Chautala formed Jannayak Janata Party, a BJP ally. The JJP had managed to secure most of the traditional INLD votes in the last assembly polls, PTI reported

