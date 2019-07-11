Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

'Oppn's Work Most Enjoyable, Easy': On First Visit to Amethi Post Poll Rout, Rahul Gandhi's Advice to Partymen

Rahul Gandhi faced a shock defeat in his former constituency, which he had represented for 15 years, after BJP's Smriti Irani won by over 55,000 votes.

News18.com

Updated:July 11, 2019, 11:34 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Oppn's Work Most Enjoyable, Easy': On First Visit to Amethi Post Poll Rout, Rahul Gandhi's Advice to Partymen
Rahul Gandhi meets partymen and supporters in Amethi. (Twitter/@RahulGandhi)
Loading...

Amethi: Rahul Gandhi, on the first visit to his former turf Amethi after the Congress’s debacle in the Lok Sabha elections, said the work of the Opposition was “most enjoyable” and “easy”.

Gandhi, while addressing party workers, said: “Narendra Modi is Prime Minister, Yogi-ji is Chief Minister and the Member of Parliament is from BJP (Smriti Irani). We have to do the work of the opposition now. You know that the work of the opposition is most enjoyable. It is easy. So now you have to do the work of the opposition in Amethi.”

Gandhi faced a shock defeat in his former constituency, which he had represented for 15 years, after Irani won by over 55,000 votes. This year, he was elected to Parliament from the second seat of Kerala’s Wayanad.

In his address to party men, Gandhi said he would always be available for Amethi. “Don't think that I don’t belong to you. I will keep visiting. Have to devote time to Wayanad too, but I'd devote time to you as well. I was Amethi MP for 15 years. I have old ties with Amethi, bonds of love. I'm there whenever you need me. Be it at night or 4 in the morning, I'd be there whenever you need me,” he said.

The visit to Amethi comes during the crisis facing the grand old party since Gandhi resigned from the post of Congress chief, taking moral responsibility for the election drubbing.

Despite pleas by several party colleagues, Gandhi shared an open letter on Twitter, listing his reasons to quit. He also edited his Twitter bio to remove the party designation.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram