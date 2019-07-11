Amethi: Rahul Gandhi, on the first visit to his former turf Amethi after the Congress’s debacle in the Lok Sabha elections, said the work of the Opposition was “most enjoyable” and “easy”.

Gandhi, while addressing party workers, said: “Narendra Modi is Prime Minister, Yogi-ji is Chief Minister and the Member of Parliament is from BJP (Smriti Irani). We have to do the work of the opposition now. You know that the work of the opposition is most enjoyable. It is easy. So now you have to do the work of the opposition in Amethi.”

Gandhi faced a shock defeat in his former constituency, which he had represented for 15 years, after Irani won by over 55,000 votes. This year, he was elected to Parliament from the second seat of Kerala’s Wayanad.

In his address to party men, Gandhi said he would always be available for Amethi. “Don't think that I don’t belong to you. I will keep visiting. Have to devote time to Wayanad too, but I'd devote time to you as well. I was Amethi MP for 15 years. I have old ties with Amethi, bonds of love. I'm there whenever you need me. Be it at night or 4 in the morning, I'd be there whenever you need me,” he said.

The visit to Amethi comes during the crisis facing the grand old party since Gandhi resigned from the post of Congress chief, taking moral responsibility for the election drubbing.

Despite pleas by several party colleagues, Gandhi shared an open letter on Twitter, listing his reasons to quit. He also edited his Twitter bio to remove the party designation.