'Opportunists' Unleashed Organised Violence in Name of Anti-CAA Stir, Says Mohan Bhagwat in Dussehra Speech

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said “opportunists unleashed organised violence in the name of protests” against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Addressing the nation on the occasion of Vijaya Dashmi, Bhagwat said: “CAA does not oppose any particular religious community. But those who wanted to oppose this new law misled our Muslim brothers by propagating a false notion that it was aimed at restricting the Muslim population. Using CAA, opportunists unleashed organised violence in the name of protests. Even before something could be thought out, coronavirus crept in. In the background, the efforts by rioters and opportunists to reignite the conflict still continue.”

Talking about the coronavirus pandemic, Bhagwat said: “I respectfully bow to all the volunteers who are known and unknown, those who are alive and who laid their lives, medical practitioners, municipality workers and all other agents of service from different sections of the society. They are all admirable."

"Bharat stood strong in the face of coronavirus and dealt with the calamity effectively. Our governing and administrative agencies promptly sprung up in action cautioning citizens, creating emergency task forces and efficiently implemented control measures," he added.

The RSS chief added that safeguarding oneself from this pathogen for a longer time is essential. “With the social life nearing normalcy, complying with the rules and motivating others to do the same is our moral responsibility.” "Many of our traditional habits pertaining to cleanliness and hygiene, healthy lifestyle and strengthening immunity with the science of Ayurveda also proved to be useful in the fight against Covid-19," he said.

Bhagwat also issued a warning to China, saying India's benevolence must not be mistaken for its weakness. "India's defence forces, government and the people remained unfazed and responded sharply to China’s boisterous efforts to invade our territories. We intend to be friendly with all. This is our nature. But mistaking our benevolence for weakness and attempts to disintegrate or weaken us by sheer brute force is unacceptable. Our reckless detractors should know this by now."

"The message sent by our leaders with a sense of self-respect and the indomitable ethical-patience of our citizens must compel China to reform its attitude but if push comes to shove we will not fall short of alertness, firmness and readiness."