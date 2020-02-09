Opposing BJP Doesn't Mean Opposing Hindus, Says RSS Leader Suresh ‘Bhaiyyaji’ Joshi

Panaji: Opposing the Bharatiya Janata Party does not amount to opposing Hindus, RSS general secretary Suresh ‘Bhaiyyaji’ Joshi said on Sunday in remarks quite untypical of the ideological parent of the BJP.

“The Hindu community does not mean Bharatiya Janata Party, and opposing the BJP does not amount to opposing Hindus. Political fight will continue but it should not be linked to Hindus,” news agency ANI quoted Joshi as saying.

Joshi’s remarks at a lecture at Dona Paula near here come amid vociferous protests against the ruling BJP over the Citizenship Amendment Act, criticized by activists and the opposition as discriminatory towards Muslims. Despite a polarizing and star-studded campaign around the burning issue in Delhi, exit polls have predicted a loss for the BJP in assembly elections.

At the event, Joshi also said that anybody who wants to work in India will have to do so with the Hindu community and for their empowerment.

"Anybody who wants to work (in India) will have to work with the Hindu community by taking them along and for their empowerment. Hindus have witnessed the rise and fall of India since time immemorial. India cannot be separated from (the) Hindu (community). Hindus have always been at the centre of this nation," Joshi had said in Marathi.

The RSS leader further said, "The world says India will become a superpower in 2020, but I remember my conversation with an intellectual who had said that India should become a super-rashtra (super nation) in 2020".

Invoking history, Joshi said Hindus never invaded other countries. "Whatever wars… were for self-defence. Everyone has the right to self-defence," he said. "It is India's duty to teach the world to walk on the path of 'samanvay' (coordination). Nobody else other than India and Hindus can do this," Joshi said.

