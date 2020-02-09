Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Opposing BJP Doesn't Mean Opposing Hindus, Says RSS Leader Suresh ‘Bhaiyyaji’ Joshi

Speaking in Goa, RSS general secretary Suresh ‘Bhaiyyaji’ Joshi said the Hindu community isn’t synonymous with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

News18.com

Updated:February 9, 2020, 10:03 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Opposing BJP Doesn't Mean Opposing Hindus, Says RSS Leader Suresh ‘Bhaiyyaji’ Joshi
File photo of RSS general secretary Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi.

Panaji: Opposing the Bharatiya Janata Party does not amount to opposing Hindus, RSS general secretary Suresh ‘Bhaiyyaji’ Joshi said on Sunday in remarks quite untypical of the ideological parent of the BJP.

“The Hindu community does not mean Bharatiya Janata Party, and opposing the BJP does not amount to opposing Hindus. Political fight will continue but it should not be linked to Hindus,” news agency ANI quoted Joshi as saying.

Joshi’s remarks at a lecture at Dona Paula near here come amid vociferous protests against the ruling BJP over the Citizenship Amendment Act, criticized by activists and the opposition as discriminatory towards Muslims. Despite a polarizing and star-studded campaign around the burning issue in Delhi, exit polls have predicted a loss for the BJP in assembly elections.

At the event, Joshi also said that anybody who wants to work in India will have to do so with the Hindu community and for their empowerment.

"Anybody who wants to work (in India) will have to work with the Hindu community by taking them along and for their empowerment. Hindus have witnessed the rise and fall of India since time immemorial. India cannot be separated from (the) Hindu (community). Hindus have always been at the centre of this nation," Joshi had said in Marathi.

The RSS leader further said, "The world says India will become a superpower in 2020, but I remember my conversation with an intellectual who had said that India should become a super-rashtra (super nation) in 2020".

Invoking history, Joshi said Hindus never invaded other countries. "Whatever wars… were for self-defence. Everyone has the right to self-defence," he said. "It is India's duty to teach the world to walk on the path of 'samanvay' (coordination). Nobody else other than India and Hindus can do this," Joshi said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram