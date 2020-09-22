Opposition Boycotts Lok Sabha in Protest Against Suspension of Rajya Sabha MPs and Farm Bills

Various opposition parties, including the Congress and the TMC, on Tuesday boycotted Lok Sabha in solidarity with the eight Rajya Sabha members who were suspended for unruly behaviour. Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said all opposition parties are boycotting Parliament in solidarity with the Rajya Sabha members who were suspended on Monday.

"You have compelled us to do so," he said. Opposition parties, including Congress, TMC, BSP and TRS, walked out of the Lok Sabha.

Chowdhury did not specify for how long the boycott would continue. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla warned that members should not mention about the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha. He said all references made by members would be removed from the records.

The opposition members also protested claiming that the government has done "too little" for the welfare of farmers. Chowdhury said Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's announcement on increasing the minimum support price of six rabi crops was "too little" for farmers who have been agitating mainly in Punjab and Haryana against two farm bills passed by Parliament.

DMK leader T R Baalu and TMC's Kalyan Banerjee supported Chowdhury. When opposition members shouted slogans and came near the well, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the house for an hour, after about 15 minutes of business.