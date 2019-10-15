Opposition Claims Trees Chopped in College Ground for PM Modi's Pune Poll Rally

Pune: Opposition parties in Maharashtra have alleged that some trees located on the campus of Sir Parshuram (SP) College in Pune were chopped on Monday for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's October 17 rally, which will be held on the college ground.

The college authorities on Tuesday denied the allegation saying only certain branches hanging dangerously were cut for the safety of students who play there, which has nothing to do with the PM's event.

NCP MP Vandana Chavan alleged some 'subabul' trees around the ground, where the rally will be held, were felled by the college administration. "As per the information with us, trees were cut from the stems which is unacceptable," alleged Chavan. She demanded stringent action against those responsible for the "cruel act".

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Rupali Patil also said the trees were hacked. "They have cut the trees because they believed that the trees would prove hindrance for the PM rally," she claimed.

However, Pune BJP unit president Madhuri Misal, one of the trustees of Shikshan Prasarak Mandali (SPM) which runs the SP College, refuted the allegations saying chopping of trees had no connection with the PM's programme.

"In recent rains, two trees fell near the ground. Since our students from five different institutes of SP Mandali play on that ground there could have been an issue of their safety, so we sought permission from the Garden department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to cut some trees," she said.

"The trees were cut on Monday after receiving the civic nod. It has no connection with the PM's rally as the stage for the event is being set at a location which is distant from the place where some trees were chopped. These two things are different," she added. A PMC official said the permission to hack trees was issued on October 14.

