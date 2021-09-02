Opposition DMK, Congress Members Stage Walkout from Puducherry Assembly

All the legislators belonging to the opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the Congress staged a walkout in the Puducherry Assembly on Thursday when their plea to the government to bring in a resolution to protest against the three controversial farm laws and also to urge the Centre to roll back the laws did not not evoke any response from the Chief Minister N Rangasamy. During the debate on demands for grants for various departments, Leader of the Opposition R Siva (DMK) rose to urge the government to register its protest against the farm laws and also to adopt a resolution to persuade the Centre to withdraw the "injurious and anti farmers legislations" Civil Supplies Minister Sai J Saravanan (Bharathiya Janata Party), however, vociferously opposed the opposition`s description of the three farm laws as anti-farmers. He said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi was always keen about farmers` welfare and there should be no no wrong projection of the purpose of the farm laws.

Home Minister A Namassivayam (BJP) said the farm laws were intended to protect farmers and added that there should be no politicisation of the issue. He said genuine farmers would be protected and asserted that there should be no attempt to seek political mileage out of the farmers bills issue. The House witnessed noisy scenes with the Ministers on the one hand and the opposition on the other, expressing their respective stands. All the opposition members belonging to the DMK and the Congress and three Independent legislators P R Siva, G.Nehru and Prakash Kumar staged a walkout from the House.

