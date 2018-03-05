The ruling BJP, buoyed by its impressive performance in three state polls, and the opposition, armed with the issue of banking scam, are likely to lock horns over a number of contentious matters in Parliament which reconvenes on Monday.Both houses of Parliament will meet after a month-long recess in the Budget Session, during which the passage of the Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, which seeks confiscation of assets of absconding fraudsters and loan defaulters, and the triple talaq bill will be high on the government's agenda.The Rs 12,700 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam case is the main weapon in the opposition's arsenal, as diamantaire, Nirav Modi managed to flee the country, despite a precedence set by liquor baron Vijay Mallya.Talking to News18, leader of the opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge said, "We will raise the Bank scam issue in Parliament. BJP will not be able to win Karnataka that easily."The government is ready to counter the charge by introducing the Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill or Anti-swindler Bill. The bill to target economic offenders was approved by the government following the escape of Nirav Modi and other accused in the PNB scam.The opposition has sought to pin the blame for the fraud on the government and mounted an attack on it by pointing out that Modi, after liquor baron Vijay Mallya, is the second big offender to flee India with a huge amount of money owed to public banks.The BJP has claimed that the PNB scam had begun when the UPA was in power and its government has acted with alacrity after the fraud came out in the open. Treasury benches and opposition are likely to slug it out in Parliament over the matter.The BJP, however, has been energised following its win in Tripura and impressive performance in Nagaland and Meghalaya elections coupled with a comprehensive defeat of the Congress. The ruling party is likely to be aggressive in Parliament and rake up scams that happened on the Congress watch to pin it down, party sources said.The issue of Karti Chidambaram's arrest in the INX Media case is also a shot in the arm for the government ahead of the session.The government has listed a few bills for consideration and passage in both Houses. In the Lok Sabha, it intends to bring The Payment of Gratuity (Amendment) Bill 2017, and The Specific Relief (Amendment) Bill 2017, and The Dentists (Amendment) Bill 2017.In the Rajya Sabha, the government has listed The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill 2017, and The State Banks (Repeal and Amendment) Bill 2017, for the first day of the session.The triple talaq bill, which seeks a jail term for Muslim men practising instant divorce, is another contentious issue. The BJP has made it clear that it will seek its passage in Parliament despite a strong opposition to it from parties like the Congress and the Left among others.The passage of the OBC bill, which envisages constitutional status for the OBC commission, is another item on the government's agenda. Parliament will also take up a discussion on the Union budget, which was tabled in the first half of the session, and pass it.