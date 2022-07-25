Opposition Impedes Development, Keeps Political Interests Above Country: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a scathing attack against the Opposition, saying the parties are obstructing development and keeping their political interests above that of society and the country.

Addressing virtually a programme on the 10th death anniversary of former Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha member Harmohan Singh Yadav, PM Modi said, “Many times, the opposition parties put some obstacles in the government’s work as they could not implement the decisions taken by them when they were in power.”

“Now, if they (decisions) are implemented, they oppose it. People of the country don’t like it,” he added. He also stressed that a trend in recent times of keeping “ideology or political interests above the interests of society and the country” is being witnessed.

PM Modi said political parties exist because of democracy and democracy exists because the country is followed by many “non-Congress” parties. “Most of the parties in our country, especially all the non-Congress parties have also followed this idea, following the ideal of cooperation and coordination for the country,” he said.

He recalled the phase of Emergency imposed in India and said, “When the country’s democracy was crushed during the Emergency, all the major parties, we all came together and fought to save the Constitution.”

“It is the responsibility of every political party that the Opposition should not turn against the country,” he said, adding ideologies have their place and there should be political ambitions. “But country is first, society is first, nation is first,” he said.

“Chaudhary Harmohan Singh Yadav was also a fighting soldier of that struggle. That is, the interests of our country and society are bigger than our ideologies,” he said.

He further honoured Harmohan Singh Yadav for his contribution for farmers, backward classes and other sections of the society. “Harmohan Singh Yadav not only took a political stand against the Sikh massacre, but he came forward and fought to protect the Sikh brothers and sisters,” he said.

“By playing on his life, he saved the lives of many Sikh families and innocent lives. The country also recognized his leadership, he was given Shaurya Chakra,” he said.

“Social justice means that every section of the society should get equal opportunities, and no one should be deprived of the basic necessities of life. Dalits, backward class, Adivasis, women, Divyang, when they come forward, only then the country will go ahead. Yadav considered education most important for this change,” he further said.

The Prime Minister said for the service of the society, it is also necessary that the country accepts the spirit of social justice and adopts it when India is celebrating ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to mark the celebrations of 75 years of Independence. “Today, when the country is celebrating the Amrit Mahotsav on 75 years of Independence, it is very important to understand this and move in this direction,” he noted.

He also drew attention to the swearing-in of Droupadi Murmu as the country’s new President, Modi said, “For the first time after the Independence, a woman from tribal society is going to lead the country.”

