Opposition Inciting Riots over CAA, Says Home Minister Amit Shah in First Comments After Delhi Violence
Shah said people should come out and ask those fomenting trouble to explain which clause of the Citizensip (Amendment) Act talked about snatching citizenship of people.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah at an election campaign meeting in Hari Nagar in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI)
Bhubaneswar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday accused opposition parties of spreading misinformation about the new citizenship law and inciting communal riots.
He said people should come out and ask those fomenting trouble to explain which clause of the Citizensip (Amendment) Act talked about snatching citizenship of people. "Opposition parties are spreading misinformation that Muslims will lose their Indian citizenship because of the CAA. They are instigating people and fomenting riots," he told a pro-CAA BJP rally here.
He said no Indian Muslim will lose citizenship because of the new law. He said the Narendra Modi government addressed several intractable issues that had festered for 70 years, including
repeal of provisions of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and prevented its integration with the rest of the country.
