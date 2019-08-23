Opposition Leaders, Including Rahul Gandhi, to Visit Srinagar Tomorrow as Lockdown Continues

New Delhi: A delegation of opposition leaders, including Congress’ Rahul Gandhi, would be going to Srinagar on Saturday morning to meet the people of Jammu and Kashmir where restrictions remain in place since August 5 when the Centre withdrew special status to the state and bifurcated it into two Union Territories.

According to sources, among some of the parties that will be part of the opposition all-party delegation are Congress, CPI-M, CPI, RJD, NCP, TMC and DMK and Rahul Gandhi is likely to accompany them. The sources said top Congress leaders who will visit Srinagar are Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma. Azad had made two attempts to visit the state, but was stopped twice, both at Srinagar and Jammu.

CPI-M's Sitaram Yechury, CPI's D Raja, DMK's Tiruchi Siva, RJD's Manoj Jha and Dinesh Trivedi from NCP will also be part of the delegation.

Senior Congress leaders were huddled in a meeting on Friday evening to discuss the issue within the party.

The sources said the leaders also intend to visit some other parts of the state, if allowed to enter.

On Thursday, opposition parties, including the Congress, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the DMK, staged a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, demanding release of the political leaders under detention in Jammu and Kashmir and restoration of normalcy there.

In a resolution passed during the protest, the opposition parties said as a consequence of abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution without holding consultations with the people of Jammu and Kashmir or their representatives, an undeclared state of Emergency had come to force in the Valley.

"We stand by the people of Jammu and Kashmir in their difficult hour. The decisions taken by the Union government to impose a complete communication blackout and the continued detention of former chief ministers and political leaders...members of civil society and even innocent citizens running into thousands are matters of serious concern.

So far, the government has not allowed any political leader to enter the state ever since provisions of Article 370 were abrogated by the Centre.

Leaders of regional parties, including former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, have been put under house arrest.

Earlier, Raja was also stopped at Srinagar airport and sent back.

Rahul Gandhi has been wanting to visit the state and had asked Governor Satya Pal Malik to allow him.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.