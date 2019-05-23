Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
1-min read

Opposition, Media Couldn't See 'Modi Wave', But People Did: Jitendra Singh

Union minister Jitendra Singh is leading by over 3,48,345 votes against Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh in the Jammu and Kashmir seat.

PTI

Updated:May 23, 2019, 8:12 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Opposition, Media Couldn't See 'Modi Wave', But People Did: Jitendra Singh
File photo of BJP leader Jitendra Singh.
Kathua: Union minister Jitendra Singh, who is set to win the Udhampur Lok Sabha seat, said on Thursday the media and the Opposition could not see the "Modi wave", but the people of the country proved it.

Singh is leading by over 3,48,345 votes against Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh in the Jammu and Kashmir seat.

"They (media and Opposition) were saying the Modi wave was only in 2014. They said there was no Modi wave (this time), but people proved it," Singh told reporters here.

"It is a victory of the people of this region. In spite of the analysis being done by our media friends, my voters has tried to be wiser. I bow before my people for voting for me," he said.

The BJP leader said people voted for him due to the "major development work" carried in the constituency, saying neither the media nor the Opposition could see it, but the people did.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram