Citizenship Law, NRC on Agenda at Oppn Huddle Today, Miffed Mamata Banerjee to Give Meet a Miss

Sources in Mayawati's BSP too said the party may not send a representative to the meet due to its differences with the Congress.

News18.com

Updated:January 13, 2020, 7:50 AM IST
Citizenship Law, NRC on Agenda at Oppn Huddle Today, Miffed Mamata Banerjee to Give Meet a Miss
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting at AICC HQ in New Delhi on Saturday. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Amid the widespread protests over the contentious citizenship law and NRC, the opposition parties will meet on Monday to discuss the current political situation and chart out their strategy.

The meeting, which was expected to be a show of strength for the Opposition, however will not be attended by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati.

Miffed with the Congress and the Left over violence allegedly perpetrated by them in the state during the January 8 Bharat Bandh, Banerjee had decided to skip the meeting called by the president of the grand old party, Sonia Gandhi.

The 24-hour nationwide strike by central trade unions in West Bengal on Wednesday was marked by incidents of violence and arson, blocking of railway tracks and roads by protesters trying to enforce the shutdown.

Banerjee said "double standards" of the Left Front and Congress will not be tolerated.

"I have decided to boycott the meeting convened by Sonia Gandhi on January 13 in New Delhi as I don't support the violence that the Left and Congress unleashed in West Bengal yesterday (Wednesday)," the chief minister had said at the state Assembly.

Meanwhile, sources in the BSP said the party may not send a representative to the meet due to its differences with the Congress.

On December 17 last year, when the opposition parties had approached President Ram Nath Kovind seeking his intervention on the issue of violence in central universities against the amended Citizenship law, the BSP had not joined them.

A parliamentary delegation of the BSP, however, had met Kovind on December 18 to discuss the issue.

Mayawati had also attacked Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra recently over the deaths of infants at a hospital in Rajasthan's Kota.

She said if the "woman general secretary of the Congress" would not visit Kota to meet the mothers who lost their children, then her meetings with families of victims in Uttar Pradesh will be considered for "political interest and drama".

While the Opposition struggles to keep its flock together, the student protests against the contentious legislation since the police crackdown on Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia last month have taken the country by storm. In campuses across the country, protests fuelled by civil society and campuses flared, with political parties too joining in.

