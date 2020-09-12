Opposition Parties Express Concern Over Law and Order in UP after Daylight Robbery in Aligarh

Opposition parties on Saturday expressed concern over the law and order situation in the state, a day after a jewellery shop here was looted by robbers in broad daylight. Three armed men had barged into a jewellery shop in a crowded area here on Friday and escaped with jewellery worth about Rs 36 lakh, police said.

"Crimes were a pointer of growing joblessness and frustration amongst youth. This is the second such major daylight robbery in the city after relaxation in lockdown," Brijendra Singh, senior UP Congress leader and former LoK Sabha MP from Aligarh, said. Grish Yadav, district president of Samajwadi Party, said the armed daylight robberies are creating fear among people.

It reflects the larger law and order issue in the state, he added. A district-level BSP leader told mediapersons, "It is the third incident by criminals in that area during the past two days." Meanwhile, police have circulated the pictures of the three robbers captured by CCTV cameras.

Police suspect that the criminals are hiding somewhere in the vicinity of the Khair township, 25 kilometres from here. Combing operations are being carried out in areas adjoining Khair and Gonda townships, they said.

The robbery took place around 2 pm on Friday when three armed men wearing face masks entered 'Sunder Jewellers' near Sarasol Crossing in Bannadevi area. They held the store owner at gunpoint and looted the jewllery and cash. A number of customers were in the shop at that time, witnesses said.

"The miscreants looted jewellery worth about Rs 36 lakh and Rs 50,000 in cash," police said quoting the jeweller. SSP Muniraj G told reporters that a special team had been constituted to probe the incident and nab the persons involved in the act.