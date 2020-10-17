Opposition Parties Have Become Subservient to Families, Says JP Nadda

BJP president JP Nadda on Saturday accused the Congress and other opposition parties of becoming subservient to families, and said his own party was the only one for which the organisation came first. Nadda was addressing the foundation stone laying ceremony of the BJP's new state office here virtually from New Delhi. "Pick up any political party. Parties have become synonymous with families. Be it the Congress or regional parties, they are limited to small families. If one is saving brother and sister, another is saving the mother and son. Someone is saving the son while uncles are fighting nephews," the BJP president said.

"Despite being the world's largest party with 18 crore members, the BJP is the only party for whom organisation itself is the family,"he said. When a party is run from the home of a leader, the organisation becomes subservient to the individual and that is what has happened with most of the political parties in the country, he said.

He said the party office makes a big, informal contribution to the development of a party worker by inculcating the values of sharing and standing for an ideology. Congratulating party leaders for coming up with a plan to build a party office equipped with modern facilities in a prime location, Nadda said it should function as an instrument to take the good works done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the people through optimum utilisation of digital platforms.

He asked party workers to make a WhatsApp group at booth level and share content on it every 15 days. "For example , the prime minister recently launched Pradhan Mantri Swamitva Yojana. This is a historic step towards giving independence to farmers. We should inform people about such things using the digital platforms," Nadda said. "The PM recently raised the issue of relevance of the United Nations in the present global scenario at UN General Assembly. Such video clips should be uploaded on the party's WhatsApp group to educate party workers " he said.

The unique points of the new education policy which has made the mother tongue of a child the medium of education at the primary level deserve to be highlighted. Nadda also praised party workers for accomplishing the tasks assigned by the party leadership for taking relief to people during the lockdown against odds which will soon be released in the form of an e-book.

He asked party workers to make the party become an instrument of change.