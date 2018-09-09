English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Oppn Parties Lash Out at Mohan Bhagwat Over 'Lion and Wild Dogs' Analogy at World Hindu Congress
Calling for the ‘consolidation’ of Hindus, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had said a lone lion can be “invaded and destroyed by wild dogs”.
Loading...
Nagpur/New Delhi: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's strong pitch for the consolidation of Hindus has drawn sharp reaction from opposition parties.
Speaking at the second World Hindu Congress in Chicago on Friday, Bhagwat said Hindus had no “aspiration of dominance” and the community would prosper only when it worked as a society.
"If a lion is alone, wild dogs can invade and destroy the lion. We must not forget that," the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief said. "We want to make the world better. We have no aspiration of dominance. Our influence is not a result of conquest or colonisation," he added.
Taking on Bhagwat for his remarks, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said the RSS was demeaning others. "The RSS is trying to demean people by calling others dogs and assuming themselves as the tiger (sic)," Owaisi said. “This has been the language of RSS and people will reject it.”
Condemning Bhagwat’s speech, Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar said the RSS chief used the ‘dog’ reference for "opposition parties" in the country. "I condemn this 'mansikta' (mentality) of Mohan Bhagwat. He has referred to opposition parties in the country as dogs," the Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh leader said.
The Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra, too, slammed the RSS and alleged that its ideology was "anti-Hindu". "The ideology of RSS and BJP is anti-Hindu and they only know how to do caste politics. The day they stop dividing Hindus on the basis of caste, every Hindu, and people from other religions as well, will be lions," NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said.
Congress leader Sachin Sawant echoed Malik’s sentiments. "RSS ideology is anti-Hindu. It is known for hatred towards other castes and religions. It is shameful of the RSS chief to describe any religion this way."
Defending Bhagwat’s comments, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav said the RSS chief has always spoken for the welfare of Hindu society and the country.
The World Hindu Congress marks the commemoration of the 125th anniversary of Swami Vivekananda's historic speech at the parliament of the World's Religions in 1893 in Chicago.
(With inputs from PTI)
Speaking at the second World Hindu Congress in Chicago on Friday, Bhagwat said Hindus had no “aspiration of dominance” and the community would prosper only when it worked as a society.
"If a lion is alone, wild dogs can invade and destroy the lion. We must not forget that," the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief said. "We want to make the world better. We have no aspiration of dominance. Our influence is not a result of conquest or colonisation," he added.
Taking on Bhagwat for his remarks, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said the RSS was demeaning others. "The RSS is trying to demean people by calling others dogs and assuming themselves as the tiger (sic)," Owaisi said. “This has been the language of RSS and people will reject it.”
Condemning Bhagwat’s speech, Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar said the RSS chief used the ‘dog’ reference for "opposition parties" in the country. "I condemn this 'mansikta' (mentality) of Mohan Bhagwat. He has referred to opposition parties in the country as dogs," the Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh leader said.
The Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra, too, slammed the RSS and alleged that its ideology was "anti-Hindu". "The ideology of RSS and BJP is anti-Hindu and they only know how to do caste politics. The day they stop dividing Hindus on the basis of caste, every Hindu, and people from other religions as well, will be lions," NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said.
Congress leader Sachin Sawant echoed Malik’s sentiments. "RSS ideology is anti-Hindu. It is known for hatred towards other castes and religions. It is shameful of the RSS chief to describe any religion this way."
Defending Bhagwat’s comments, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav said the RSS chief has always spoken for the welfare of Hindu society and the country.
The World Hindu Congress marks the commemoration of the 125th anniversary of Swami Vivekananda's historic speech at the parliament of the World's Religions in 1893 in Chicago.
(With inputs from PTI)
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
Thursday 06 September , 2018 SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nicki Minaj and Cardi B Get Into Scuffle at Party; Watch Videos
- Manoj Bajpayee: SC Ruling on Section 377 Could Have Saved 'Aligarh' Gay Professor's Life
- Patralekhaa to Star in Pradeep Sarkar's Film Anthology Series on Arranged Marriage
- Brand New Rolls-Royce Ghost Worth Rs 7 Crore Crashed in Mumbai During First Drive
- 'We Never Fell Out, Internet Has Fallen Out for Us' - Cook Hopes to Mend Relationship With Pietersen
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...