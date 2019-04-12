Opposition Parties Slam Maneka For Her Vote-For-Job Appeal to Muslims, Call Her Frustrated

Opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh have slammed Union Minister Maneka Gandhi, who is contesting from the Sultanpur Lok Sabha seat, for her remark that she wouldn’t give jobs to Muslims if they failed to vote for her.Calling Maneka’s statement a result of her frustration and desperation, her opponents have said not just Muslims, even Hindus didn’t get jobs under BJP rule in the last five years.Speaking to News18, Samajwadi Party spokesperson Abdul Hafiz Gandhi said, “This is not only a clear violation of the Model Code of Conduct, but also a case of criminal intimidation under the Indian Penal Code and a 'corrupt practice' under the Representation of People Act. I don't know why she is so desperate to get votes. She is frustrated about her impending defeat from Sultanpur. By swapping constituencies with her son, it has become clear now that both had utterly failed in their duties as BJP MPs. In 2009, her son Varun Gandhi had threatened a particular community and went to the extent of saying that he would chop the hands of people belonging to that community. Actually, both of them come from Sanjay Gandhi’s school of thought which was totally against minorities.”“Maneka and her son are fully trained in issuing threats and intimidation. The Election Commission (EC) should take appropriate action against her. People have a right to vote freely. No one can compel people to vote for a particular person or a party. We live in a democracy and not under a dictatorship,” he added.Congress’ Uttar Pradesh spokesperson Anshu Awasthi said, “The BJP has not given jobs to anyone —be it Hindus or Muslims. According to Maneka, giving jobs is a give-and-take business. Such statements are really unfortunate and the EC should take proper action against her.”Earlier in the day, the Union Minister for Women and Child Development told Muslims at Turab Khani village in Sultanpur that she would not want to give them jobs if they did not vote for her.Addressing a poll rally in the Muslim-dominated village, Maneka said she would not like to win without Muslim support.“My feelings get hurt. If Muslims then come to me asking for work, then I will think let it be, how does it matter? After all, a job is a deal,” she said, adding that voters from the minority community needed to understand that it was a give-and-take relation.The three-minute speech has gone viral on social media and sparked outrage for its blatant communal content.