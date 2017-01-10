Opposition Parties to Move No-Confidence Motion Against J&K Speaker
Congress with other Opposition parties in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly will move a no-confidence motion against speaker Kavinder Gupta on Wednesday alleging “partiality”.
File photo of members of Opposition shouting slogans during a protest against the PDP-BJP government in J&K Legislative Assembly. (Image: PTI)
Gupta is behaving in a “partial manner” and “not upholding respect and dignity of Chair”, Congress Legislative party leader Nawang Rigzin Jora told reporters here on Tuesday.
“Speaker Kavinder Gupta has falsely accused me of raising slogans (inside the assembly) which are against the national interest. Congress was protesting against the atrocities and misrule of this government and total failure of law and order machinery in the state,” he said.
Jora said the Congress MLAs were raising slogans like “PDP ka kya farman, Kashmir banega kabristan (what is PDP’s call, Kashmir should become a graveyard)” and “PDP ki kya pehachan, Kashmir banega Nagpur (what is PDP’s identity, Kashmir will become Nagpur)”.
“The slogans were misinterpreted by the chair,” Jora said, adding “it is very unfortunate that the Speaker is being misused by the BJP and PDP to further their own agenda by spreading lies and confusion in the House.”
“We are also meeting the governor on this issue,” he said.
| Edited by: Ashish Yechury
