Opposition Parties Will Shout #MeToo if Congress Betrays Grand Alliance, Says Rajnath Singh
The Union minister is heading a panel of Group of Ministers (GoM) to strengthen the legal and institutional frameworks to deal with and prevent sexual harassment at the workplace.
File photo of Rajnath Singh.
Union home minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday used the #MeToo analogy to caution opposition parties from joining hands with the Congress ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, saying anyone who aligned with the grand old party failed in politics.
Singh, who was attending a BJP youth event in Hyderabad, said: “Jo bhi Congress ke saath gaya, usko mitne se duniya ki koi taakat nahi bacha paayi. Baad mein kahin aise haalat na ho jaayein, saari vipakshi partiyan gathbandhan kar lein aur bad mein jab Congress se dhoka kha jaayein, toh #MeToo campaign chalane ke liye majboor ho jaayein (Anyone who has aligned with Congress has failed in the political field. Later on, a situation should not arise when the alliance parties are deceived by the Congress and are forced to scream #MeToo).”
As the #MeToo movement gained momentum in the country, women and child development minister Maneka Gandhi had expressed her support with the campaign and promised that her ministry would set up a committee of senior judicial and legal persons to look into issues of sexual harassment.
Jo bhi Congress ke saath gaya, usko mitne se duniya ki koi taakat nahi bacha paayi. Baad mein kahin aise haalat na ho jaayein, saari vipakshi partiyan gathbandhan kar lein aur bad mein jab Congress se dhoka kha jaayein,to #MeToo campaign chalane ke liye majboor ho jaayein:R Singh pic.twitter.com/lyY5vN6y3M— ANI (@ANI) 27 October 2018
