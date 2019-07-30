Opposition Raise Issue of Unnao Rape Survivor During Triple Talaq Debate in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: The issues of Unnao rape survivor and mob lynchings were raised by opposition members during the debate on triple talaq bill in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Several MPs also demanded that the government bring in the women's reservation bill if it was serious about their empowerment.

AAP member Sanjay Singh said that BJP government which was keen to provide justice to Muslim women should come forward to ensure justice to the rape victim of Unnao whose life was under threat.

He said that rape incidents have increased drastically and surveys had said that India has become the most dangerous country for women. If the government was serious, it should do something in this regard, Singh said.

Singh said government should bring in a legislation to provide justice to women who have been abandoned by the husbands without triple talaq.

Satish Chandra Misra (BSP) said the Unnao rape victim was battling for life and her relatives were killed or jailed. He demanded to know why the government was not thinking about the welfare of such women.

On Monday, the Uttar Pradesh police filed a murder case against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and nine others following a complaint by the Unnao rape survivor's family, alleging "conspiracy" behind the Sunday's car crash in which the victim was severely injured and two of her family members were killed.

A woman in Unnao had alleged that Sengar, a four-time MLA who represents Bangermau in the UP Assembly, raped her teenage daughter at his residence in 2017.

The case had come to light after the girl allegedly attempted self-immolation outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence. Sengar, an accused in the rape case,

was arrested in April 2018.

Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad said if the government wants to listen to the Supreme Court, it should also bring a law on lynching and not resort to selective

implementation.

He said the government should not target one section by framing an "unconstitutional" law but instead provide 33 per cent reservation to women in legislatures for their

empowerment, the way Congress government had earlier brought in reservation for women in panchayats, corporations and local bodies.

TMC MP Dola Sen demanded that if the government is so keen on women empowerment then it should extend the session by one more day and bring women's reservation Bill as it would benefit 60 crore women.

During the debate on triple talaq, Mir Md Fayaz (PDP) raised the issue of Kathua rape. He demanded to know what welfare schemes were being taken up for orphans in Jammu and Kashmir.

"What is the government doing to provide security to people there living under terror," he said. He also said that people in Kashmir "will die but not allow Article 370 to be scrapped".

Binoy Viswam (CPI) termed the bill "arbitrary, political misadventure and unconstitutional".

He demanded whether the bill will come to the rescue of such women "whose husbands were killed by an ideology" and "whether the likes of Bilkis Bano will get justice", a reference to Gujarat riot victims.

Rakesh Sinha (BJP) said the divorce rate in Muslims in India was much higher than the Muslim nations and the bill will provide dignity to Muslim women.

Naresh Gujaral (SAD) said that it was ironic that the people and parties who advocated reservation to women were opposing a bill that seeks to provide dignity to women.

"Do not look at the bill through a prism of religion," he said and added that it intends to provide equal status to women and will be a victory for "silent sufferers". KK Ragesh (CPI-M) said it was a dark day and assault on plurality of India.

He said the Supreme Court has not directed to bring out a legislation and said if the government wanted to enact legislation it should frame one against mob lynching.

Vijay Goel (BJP) said the bill intends to provide justice to Muslim women and added that the holy Quran too was against triple talaq.

He said that 80 per cent of women in Chandni Chowk, a constituency from which he had been MP twice, were not allowed to work. He said the Muslim women were with the government on the issue.