English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Opposition Resolution on Pulwama, Balakot Used By Pak Media as Trump Card, Says Jaitley
In his blog, finance minister Arun Jaitley slammed the Congress for trying to create a divide in India’s political opinion, after an initial show of support to the Indian Air Force.
File photo of Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Calling the Congress-led UPA government between 2004 and 2014 a terrible one, Union finance minister Arun Jaitley slammed the grand old party for presently being an even worse opposition as its comments hurt the national interests.
He slammed the Congress for trying to create a divide in India’s political opinion, after an initial show of support to the Indian Air Force.
“In a meeting of the 21 Opposition parties, a resolution was passed, accusing the Prime Minister of politicizing the Pulwama and Balakot incidents. No evidence of politicization was given… The statement was inappropriate. It gave a handle to the enemy. The media in Pakistan used this statement of 21 Opposition Parties as a trump card. It took the statement as an endorsement of the Pakistani position that India had taken the Balakot action because of the compulsion of its domestic politics and not as a part of its policy to defend the country against terrorism,” the finance minister wrote in its blog. .
Hitting out at West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, Jaitley said, “She started doubting the veracity of the incident and wanted to know the operational details.”
The senior cabinet minister also slammed former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for his comments about the “mad rush of mutual self-destruction” by the two nations.
“The former Prime Minister elevated himself to the status of a neutral third party rather than be concerned about India’s interest. The perpetrator of terrorism and the victim of terrorism are both at par according to him and he doubts India’s right to defend its sovereignty from those who want to damage it through terrorism,” Jaitley wrote in his blog.
Stating that the opposition was entitled to oppose and ask questions, Jaitley said restrain and statesmanship were also an essential ingredient of public discourse.
He slammed the Congress for trying to create a divide in India’s political opinion, after an initial show of support to the Indian Air Force.
“In a meeting of the 21 Opposition parties, a resolution was passed, accusing the Prime Minister of politicizing the Pulwama and Balakot incidents. No evidence of politicization was given… The statement was inappropriate. It gave a handle to the enemy. The media in Pakistan used this statement of 21 Opposition Parties as a trump card. It took the statement as an endorsement of the Pakistani position that India had taken the Balakot action because of the compulsion of its domestic politics and not as a part of its policy to defend the country against terrorism,” the finance minister wrote in its blog. .
Hitting out at West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, Jaitley said, “She started doubting the veracity of the incident and wanted to know the operational details.”
The senior cabinet minister also slammed former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for his comments about the “mad rush of mutual self-destruction” by the two nations.
“The former Prime Minister elevated himself to the status of a neutral third party rather than be concerned about India’s interest. The perpetrator of terrorism and the victim of terrorism are both at par according to him and he doubts India’s right to defend its sovereignty from those who want to damage it through terrorism,” Jaitley wrote in his blog.
Stating that the opposition was entitled to oppose and ask questions, Jaitley said restrain and statesmanship were also an essential ingredient of public discourse.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
Friday 01 March , 2019 People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Vinesh Moves Into Final After Dhanda's Gold, Sakshi's Silver
- Trevor Noah Made a Joke About War Between India & Pakistan, But People are Not Amused
- Priyanka Chopra Reveals Why She Signed 'Isn't It Romantic' And It'll Definitely Make You Laugh
- Tamannaah Bhatia Reveals She Will Break Her 'No-kissing' Policy Only for This Bollywood Star
- In Conversation with Bojan Jankulovski - Head of Operations, Maserati India
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results