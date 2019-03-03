Opposition Resolution on Pulwama, Balakot Used By Pak Media as Trump Card, Says Jaitley

Calling the Congress-led UPA government between 2004 and 2014 a terrible one, Union finance minister Arun Jaitley slammed the grand old party for presently being an even worse opposition as its comments hurt the national interests.He slammed the Congress for trying to create a divide in India’s political opinion, after an initial show of support to the Indian Air Force.“In a meeting of the 21 Opposition parties, a resolution was passed, accusing the Prime Minister of politicizing the Pulwama and Balakot incidents. No evidence of politicization was given… The statement was inappropriate. It gave a handle to the enemy. The media in Pakistan used this statement of 21 Opposition Parties as a trump card. It took the statement as an endorsement of the Pakistani position that India had taken the Balakot action because of the compulsion of its domestic politics and not as a part of its policy to defend the country against terrorism,” the finance minister wrote in its blog. .Hitting out at West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, Jaitley said, “She started doubting the veracity of the incident and wanted to know the operational details.”The senior cabinet minister also slammed former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for his comments about the “mad rush of mutual self-destruction” by the two nations.“The former Prime Minister elevated himself to the status of a neutral third party rather than be concerned about India’s interest. The perpetrator of terrorism and the victim of terrorism are both at par according to him and he doubts India’s right to defend its sovereignty from those who want to damage it through terrorism,” Jaitley wrote in his blog.Stating that the opposition was entitled to oppose and ask questions, Jaitley said restrain and statesmanship were also an essential ingredient of public discourse.