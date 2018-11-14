English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Opposition Sees Red Over Pink Ballot Papers for Telangana Elections
The colour 'gives jitters' to the Congress as K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Telangana Rashtra Samiti uses pink as the party's official colour scheme for all its promotional material.
Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.(PTI file photo)
Hyderabad: Pink colour which largely represents women in certain categories has become a subject of controversy in the run-up to Telangana elections as the Election commission decided to continue to use the colour for ballot papers on EVMs in the December 7 Assembly polls.
The colour 'gives jitters' to the Congress as K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Telangana Rashtra Samiti uses pink as the party's official colour scheme for all its promotional material.
Leaders including KCR always wear pink scarf around their neck during party functions.
There were representations to the EC from Congress not to use the colour as they feel it may influence voters towards the TRS party.
Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief spokesperson Dasoju Sravan sarcastically said, "the Commission seems to have infected with some pink disease."
Sravan alleged thatEC represented by the Deputy Chief Electoral Officer issued orders for printing 90 lakh ballot papers in 'pink' colour.
"We openly raised red flag opposing the introduction of pink ballot papers that it would give undue electoral advantage to TRS.
However, the EC in Telangana has taken no action to stop those violations rather the aforesaid illegal decision is reinforced ignoring the open plea made by us," he said.
Reacting to the development Chief Electoral officer Rajat Kumar Monday said the EC has decided to hold the elections with pink-coloured ballot papers pasted on EVMs but the voter slips would be in white colour, according to the provisions of the Representation of People's Act.
"The Representation of the People Act has to be amended for changing the colour of the ballot paper," he noted.
However, TRS has a reason for choosing Pink as its party's colour.
TRS MP Vinod Kumar said pink represents peace and love and in 2001 when separate Telangana movement was started by KCR, they decided to use it for the same reason.
"Those who object using pink ballot papers should go and ask former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Because during his time in 1952 , it was decided that white would be used for Parliament and pink for Assembly ballot papers," Vinod Kumar told PTI.
The Election Symbol of the Telangana Rashtra Samiti, is "Car" and is usually drawn on a pink-coloured rectangular party flag.
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
Monday 12 November , 2018
Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
Friday 09 November , 2018
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
Monday 12 November , 2018 Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
Friday 09 November , 2018 12 killed in California Bar Shooting
