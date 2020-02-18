Opposition Slams Yogi Govt over Budget, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Dubs it 'Historic Jumlebaazi'
The former chief minister said that the fourth budget presented by the BJP-led UP government was lacking vision and intent for good work.
File Photo of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.
Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday criticised the fourth budget presented by the Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state. The former chief minister said that the budget was nothing but a "historic jumlebaazi" and would not benefit anyone in the state.
Addressing a press conference at party headquarters here, Yadav said the budget was lacking vision and intent for good work.
"Uttar Pradesh was once known for its Expressway and metro rail projects, but now it is known for custodial deaths, farmer suicides, atrocities on protesters and joblessness," he said. "The BJP has duped the Ganga river, cows, and the state's youth. There are two lakh jobs vacant in the education department but no one is being employed.”
Yadav said that the government had been claiming to bring in lakhs of crores of rupees through investment summits, "but in reality not a single penny has been invested".
"The government has not even revealed the names of the banks through which investment will come to the state," he said. "The people of Uttar Pradesh have now understood how the BJP is cheating them. We hope they will reply to the party in a similar way in elections."
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati said that the budget would not be beneficial for anyone.
"The budget presented in UP Assembly on Tuesday is cheating with people's expectations. The betterment of 22 crore people of the state is not possible by this budget," she said. "This is similar to the previous budgets presented by the BJP government. The tall claims made by the government in the budget are hollow and limited to paper, it seems."
UP Congress Committee chief Ajay Kumar Lallu also attacked the BJP government, describing the budget as being depressing for youth and farmers.
"Unemployment in the state has risen in the past two years. The Minimum Support Price (MSP) of wheat has also not been increased and the promise of doubling farmers' income is merely a joke," he said. "The budget's allocation of a mere Rs 20 crore for women's safety is insufficient for the safety of women in the state."
