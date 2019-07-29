Opposition Smells 'Conspiracy', Demand Justice as Car Accident Critically Injures Unnao Rape Survivor

Lucknow: The opposition parties have come down heavily on the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh after the Unnao rape survivor, who had accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar of rape, met with a grievous accident on Sunday that killed two of her aunts. The survivor and her lawyer are said to be critical on Monday morning.

One of her aunts was reportedly a witness in the case against Sengar.

Hours after the accident, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the accident could be a “conspiracy” to kill her and demanded a CBI probe into the matter.

"The accident involving the Unnao rape victim in Rae Bareli is a serious incident, and there could be possibility of murder behind this incident. This incident has links with a BJP MLA and there is BJP government in the state. There is 'jungle raaj' in the state. The criminals are roaming fearlessly. Only a CBI probe will solve this mystery," Yadav said in a statement issued here.

Besides, the Samajwadi Party said that it will bear the cost of treatment of those injured in the accident.

Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asked why the accused MLA is still in the BJP. Vadra wondered whether any hope for justice can be expected from the ruling BJP, whose MLA Kuldeep Sengar is an accused in the case.

"The road accident involving the Unnao rape victim is shocking. Where has the CBI probe in this case reached?" she asked on Twitter. "Why is the accused MLA still in the BJP? Why is there laxity in the security of the victim and the witnesses?"

"Can you hope for any justice from the BJP government without an answer to these questions," the Congress leader added.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, "Unnao and UP demand justice for the victim daughter of the abominable rape crime. But instead of justice, what has happened is a conspiracy to kill. While her father was killed in police custody, now she has lost her family and is herself battling for her life. Adityanath ji, my murderer is also my judge. Will he give a decision in my favour (SIC)? "

Meanwhile, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, in an apparent sarcasm, said that the government's 'Beti Bachao' slogan was a "grim warning in this context" as the sexual assault case was against a ruling party lawmaker.

"Beti Bachao! This slogan is a grim warning in this context, which involves a BJP lawmaker and party's state govt. This is the reality of BJP's policies towards women," Yechury tweeted.

Towing the lines of the other opposition parties, Mayawati said prima facie it appears to be a "conspiracy" to kill the survivor.

The Bahujan Samaj Party president also urged the Supreme Court to take cognizance of the accident of a car in which the survivor of Unnao rape case, her family and lawyer were travelling.

"Her maternal and paternal aunts were killed and she herself and her advocate are seriously injured. The Supreme Court need to take cognizance of the matter and ensure strict action," she tweeted.

The accident occurred when the woman, her lawyer and two aunts were travelling from Fatehpur to Raebareli jail to meet her uncle who is lodged there.

Amid intense political scrutiny of the accident and demands for a CBI probe, conflicting reports have emerged on the sequence of events. While some reports have quoted police officials as saying that an over-speeding truck rammed into the car, the other version says the truck was stationary when the car crashed into it.

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police O.P. Singh said, "The rape survivor had been given three personal security guards but the survivor told the security personnel to stay back since there was no room in the car."

"We'll conduct a fair and free probe. Primary probe suggests it was purely an accident due to an overspeeding truck. Truck driver and owner have been arrested. If the family demands a CBI inquiry into the case, we'll hand over the case to CBI," Singh was quoted by ANI.

Meanwhile, the Yogi Adityanath government has said that it is ready to recommend a CBI probe into the Sunday accident if the family of the Unnao rape survivor wants.

A woman belonging to Makhi police station area in Unnao had alleged that Sengar, a four-time MLA who represents Bangermau in the UP Assembly, raped her teenage daughter at his residence in 2017.

The case had come to light after the victim allegedly attempted self-immolation outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence.