Opposition Spreading Lies on New Citizenship Law to Destabilise Central Govt: Piyush Goyal
Addressing a public meeting at Sanjay Colony in Bhati Mines area, Piyush Goyal claimed that the opposition was giving 'religious colour' to the issue and creating a 'riot-like situation' in the country.
Union Minister Piyush Goyal. (PTI Photo/File)
New Delhi: Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday accused opposition parties of "spreading lies and rumours" on the amended citizenship law, to "destabilise" the central government.
Addressing a public meeting at Sanjay Colony in Bhati Mines area, Goyal claimed that the opposition was giving "religious colour" to the issue and creating a "riot-like situation" in the country.
"As this law is going to give citizenship to religiously persecuted minorities(from neighbouring countries), various opposition parties are spreading lies among the Muslims to destabilise the central government," a Delhi BJP statement quoted him as saying.
"The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) are not applicable to Indian Muslims but the opposition parties, including the Congress, under a pre-planned strategy are creating a riot-like situation in the country," Goyal alleged.
He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his rally at Ramleela Ground on Sunday clarified all the doubts of Muslims regarding NRC and CAA.
