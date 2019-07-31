Opposition Stages Walks Out as Car Crash Case of Unnao Rape Survivor Rocks Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Several opposition parties, including the Congress, walked out of Lok Sabha on Wednesday demanding a reply from the government on the alleged attempt of life on the Unnao rape survivor.

Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury raised the issue, saying Home Minister Amit Shah has not responded to the issue despite the opposition raking up the matter repeatedly.

He said though a CBI probe is on, the family members of the survivor have claimed that they face a threat to life.

Later, Congress, DMK, NCP and IUML members walked out. Congress leader Sonia Gandhi too walked out.

N K Premchandran (RSP) also walked out over an alleged incident of a person being burnt alive in Uttar Pradesh.

On Sunday, the car in which the rape survivor, her family and lawyer were travelling was hit by an overspeeding truck in Rae Bareli, killing two members and leaving her and the advocate critically injured.

The CBI has booked BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and 10 other under murder charges in the accident case of Unnao rape survivor.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday filed a murder case against BJP MLA Sengar and nine others after the rape survivor's family filed a complaint, alleging conspiracy behind the accident.