English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Opposition Trying to Demoralise Armed Forces by Asking for Proof of IAF Strike, Says PM Modi
Hitting out at the opposition parties for seeking proof of the Indian Air Force's action on Jaish-e-Mohammed's terror camp last week, Modi said the air strike happened in Pakistan, but 'some of those sitting in India were hit by it'.
PM Narendra Modi said, the opposition leaders are doing 'mahamilavat' (high adulteration) in Pakistan's favour. (Image: Twitter/ANI)
Loading...
Dhar: India gave a befitting reply to the Pulwama attack by entering the den of terrorists in Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.
Pakistan has been conveyed the message that if it doesn't improve, it knows the consequences it will have to face, Modi said, addressing a rally in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh.
"India gave a befitting reply to Pulwama attack by entering den of terrorists. We have told them (Pakistan), if they don't improve, they know what will happen to them," he said.
Hitting out at the opposition parties for seeking proof of the Indian Air Force's action on Jaish-e-Mohammed's terror camp last week, Modi said the air strike happened in Pakistan, but "some of those sitting in India were hit by it".
Taking a swipe at attempts to cobble up a mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) against the BJP, Modi said, the opposition leaders are doing 'mahamilavat' (high adulteration) in Pakistan's favour.
"These 'mahamilavati' persons have become poster boys of Pakistan by terming it as an ambassador of peace. They are misleading people of the country and trying to demoralise our armed forces by asking for proofs of the IAF air strike," Modi said.
Without naming senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh, he said a leader termed the Pulwama attack as an "accident" and dubbed slain al-Qaeda terrorist Osama bin Laden as an "ambassador of peace".
Pakistan has been conveyed the message that if it doesn't improve, it knows the consequences it will have to face, Modi said, addressing a rally in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh.
"India gave a befitting reply to Pulwama attack by entering den of terrorists. We have told them (Pakistan), if they don't improve, they know what will happen to them," he said.
Hitting out at the opposition parties for seeking proof of the Indian Air Force's action on Jaish-e-Mohammed's terror camp last week, Modi said the air strike happened in Pakistan, but "some of those sitting in India were hit by it".
Taking a swipe at attempts to cobble up a mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) against the BJP, Modi said, the opposition leaders are doing 'mahamilavat' (high adulteration) in Pakistan's favour.
"These 'mahamilavati' persons have become poster boys of Pakistan by terming it as an ambassador of peace. They are misleading people of the country and trying to demoralise our armed forces by asking for proofs of the IAF air strike," Modi said.
Without naming senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh, he said a leader termed the Pulwama attack as an "accident" and dubbed slain al-Qaeda terrorist Osama bin Laden as an "ambassador of peace".
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
Friday 01 March , 2019 People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ahead of Captain Marvel Release, Here are 6 Other MCU Female Superheroes Who Deserve Standalone Films
- Tata Buzzard, H2X Micro SUV, Altroz Unveiled at Geneva Motor Show 2019
- Sara Ali Khan Wishes Happy Birthday to the 'Best Brother in the World' Ibrahim, See Pic
- #SayNoToWar: Viral Video Featuring Kashmiri Children is Asking Warmongers to Choose Love Instead
- Kangana Ranaut on Kareena Kapoor: If You’ve to Be an Actor, Wife or Mother, It Should Be Like Her
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results