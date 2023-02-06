To paraphrase, opposition unity is a bit like “united we stand, divided we stand too".

In a Thursday meeting, opposition parties agreed that with the government showing no signs of agreeing to a discussion on the Adani issue, it was best to seize the opportunity. So the plan was to allow the motion of thanks to the President’s speech and put its views forward and ask for an explanation on the Adani row. Derek O’Brien’s cryptic tweet suggested that anyone who deviated from this strategy would be seen as being hand-in-glove with the BJP.

BJP scared. Trying to RUN AWAY FROM DEBATE in #Parliament Great chance to skewer Modi Govt from Mon Feb 6 when both Houses debate President’s Address Keep a close watch. If any Oppn party disrupts, they are in CAHOOTS WITH BJP We @AITCofficial TMC want debate not disruption — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) February 5, 2023

On Monday, it was back to protests as the opposition parties led by the Congress did not think it fit to allow the motion of thanks. The Trinamool Congress skipped the meeting but was by the side of other opposition parties during protests at the Gandhi statue.

Sources say that the Congress as always is divided with many seniors thinking it’s a good idea to use the motion of thanks to corner the government. But the party is one entity and then there is the Rahul Gandhi factor. The Adani issue has been Rahul’s favourite topic and the controversy only helps him and his party say, “I told you so."

In a private moment after the Bofors case clean chit to his father Rajiv Gandhi, Rahul had said it was a pain and insult to his father that he would not forget in a hurry. Many in the Congress feel that by consistently attacking the government and the Prime Minister on the Adani issue, Rahul Gandhi is attempting payback.

Also, following the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul’s challenge is to ensure that he can keep the momentum and traction going.

But, now there is a chance that there will be a motion of thanks resumption by Tuesday. Sources say not many opposition parties want the Congress to walk away with the credit and limelight. The unity on display inside Parliament has rarely been replicated outside, where the Congress is the main rival for regional satraps who want to think big.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Trinamool Congress (TMC), and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), to name a few, are all vying for space with the Congress. And as long as the ingredients of the opposition recipe fight with each other, the BJP need not worry about the main dish.

