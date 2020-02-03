Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Politics
1-min read

Opposition Walks Out of Lok Sabha as BJP MP Parvesh Verma Leads Motion on President's Speech

Speaker Om Birla said what a member says outside cannot be raised inside the House and that members should not set a 'wrong precedent'.

Intern 2020 | PTI

Updated:February 3, 2020, 4:18 PM IST
File photo of Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Opposition members, including those from the Congress and DMK, walked out of Lok Sabha on Monday when BJP member Parvesh Verma rose to initiate a debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address to protest his controversial remarks during a poll rally here.

As soon as Verma rose to initiate the debate, opposition members raised slogans against him like "Sharam Karo (Have Shame)".

Speaker Om Birla said what a member says outside cannot be raised inside the House and that members should not set a "wrong precedent".

The speaker also said that a member has all rights to speak inside the House and it is not right to raise any incident which has happened outside the House.

He emphasised that Verma was offering Motion of Thanks on the President's Address.

Opposition members, including those from Congress and DMK, walked out of the House.

Verma was barred by the Election Commission last week for four days for his controversial remarks made during an interview and at an election meeting.

Initiating the debate, Verma said India is proud to have such a President who has rejected the mercy plea of Nirbhaya convicts.

Besides praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he also admired the speaker for making the House paperless and giving an opportunity to new members to speak.

He also praised Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and congratulated her for presenting the budget which has given a sigh of relief to the common man.

