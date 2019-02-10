English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hitting Out at Cong-JD(S) Alliance, PM Modi Says Oppn Wants Karnataka's 'Majboor Model' in Entire Country
Speaking at a rally in Hubballi-Dharwad, the PM made an indirect reference to the growing differences between alliance partners Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) in Karnataka and said it is difficult to know who is in charge of the state.
PM Modi addresses a rally in Karnataka's Hubbali on Feb 10, 2019.
Hubballi: Taking a swipe at Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, who has been upset over alliance partner Congress’s legislators accusing him of poor governance and praising the works of his predecessor Siddaramaiah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the Karnataka CM seems to have become everybody's punching bag.
Speaking at a rally in Hubballi-Dharwad, the PM made an indirect reference to the growing differences between alliance partners Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) in Karnataka and said it is difficult to know who is in charge of the state. Making the Karnataka coalition upheaval his reference point, Modi said the Opposition wants to impose the same "majboor model" on the entire country.
“Karnataka’s CM appears to be a punching bag for all. Everyone is challenging him and it’s difficult to figure out who’s the in charge of the state. They want to impose the same ‘Mazboor’ model on the entire country,” said PM Modi.
Reports of strains within the Congress-JD(S) alliance have been on the rise lately, prompting JD(S) supremo Deve Gowda to slam the Congress leaders for constantly taking potshots at his son Kumaraswamy.
Kumaraswamy, too, in his most direct threat yet to Congress, warned that he was ready to step down if the party does not control its MLAs. His blunt statement came after Congress’ C Puttaranga Shetty, a minister in the state government, said that for him, Siddaramaiah was still the chief minister.
But Kumaraswamy warning didn’t stop the rebel Congress MLAs from going incommunicado on Friday when he presented the state budget.
On Sunday, the Karnataka chief minister said he has not received an invite for the Prime Minister's official programme in Hubballi-Dharwad and accused the Modi government of indulging in "petty politics". "Today's Narendra Modi's programmes, till now no officials have come to invite me," he told reporters before the Prime Minister arrived at Hubballi.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
