Opposition Will Have Different PM for Every Day of Week, With Sunday a Holiday: Amit Shah
BJP president called upon the workers to ensure that the party gets 50 per cent of the votes at every booth to win 74 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state.
BJP President Amit Shah along with party's UP unit president Mahendra Nath Pandey and UP CM Yogi Adityanath being garlanded during the party's Booth Adhyaksh (booth incharge) Sammelan, in Lucknow on Wednesday, (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Taking a swipe at the grand mahagtahbandhan in the making and the opposition, BJP president Amit Shah on Wednesday said there will a different PM every day of the week if the grand alliance comes to power.
"The opposition should spell out who its prime ministerial candidate is. If the 'gathbandhan' takes shape, Mayawati will be the prime minister on Monday, Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday, Mamata (Banerjee) on Wednesday, Sharad Pawar on Thursday, Deve Gowda on Friday and (MK) Stalin on Saturday, and Sunday will be a holiday," Amit Shah told booth-level party workers in Lucknow and Kanpur, putting them into election mode in Uttar Pradesh.
"They are out to bring change and do not have a leader," he mocked.
"The BJP has four Bs — 'Badhta Bharat' and 'Banta Bharat' (an India on the move), Shah said.
Those who are forming an alliance have four Bs — 'bua' (aunt), 'bhatija' (nephew), 'bhai' (brother) and 'behen' (sister)," he added, accusing the opposition parties of dynastic politics.
"Their government cannot take the country ahead. We want that a strong government is formed under Modiji, while they want a 'majboor' (helpless) government. Only Modiji can provide a 'mazboot' (strong) government," he said.
"Narendra Modi is the only one who can give a strong government. They do not want a government which is run by a leader but by a dealer," Shah said.
He said none of the Congress leaders had the right to raise the Ram Janmabhoomi issue.
"I have come to tell the people of Uttar Pradesh that the BJP is committed to ensuring that a grand temple is built at Ram Janmabhoomi," Shah said, referring to the disputed site in Ayodhya.
He indirectly referred to the Centre's petition in the Supreme Court to allow the return of the surplus land around the site to its owners.
We hope that the issue is resolved at the earliest and Lord Ram is installed in all his grandeur," he said.
The Bharatiya Janata Party president called upon the workers to ensure that the party gets 50 per cent of the votes at every booth to win 74 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state.
The figure is one more than what the party won in UP along with ally Apna Dal in the the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.
In the 2014 elections a strong foundation for the BJP was laid, in 2017 a building was built on it and the 2019 election are an opportunity to saffronise' it, he said.
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
