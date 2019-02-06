Opposition Not Scared, Will Complain to EC Against Casual Notices: Mamata on Vadra Probe by ED

Fresh from her three-day dharna against the Central Bureau of Investigation's move to raid the residence of Kolkata Police Commissioner, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has come out in support of Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra, who is being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.Mamata Banerjee claimed that the BJP was deliberately doing it ahead of the general election.Stressing that the BJP would not be able to scare the Opposition by the tactics of sending notices "casually to everybody", Banerjee said, "We will complain to the Election Commission against such a trend."Vadra was on Wednesday questioned by the ED in connection with a money laundering probe into alleged possession of illegal foreign assets, days after his wife, Priyanka Gandhi, was formally inducted into the party."They (the Centre) are doing it deliberately ahead of the polls," the Trinamool Congress supremo told reporters at the state secretariat on Vadra questioning by the ED.It must be noted that Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday called up Mamata Banerjee while she was on a dharna and extended support to her, saying the entire Opposition was together and it would defeat the fascist forces.He alleged that the events in West Bengal were part of an unrelenting attack on India’s institutions by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP.He said the Congress stood shoulder to shoulder with the West Bengal CM.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.