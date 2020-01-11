Opposition's Falsehood on CAA Has Led to Anarchy in Country, Says Amit Shah
The Home Minister urged the BJP workers to launch a door-to-door campaign to make people understand the provisions of the new legislation.
Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a rally. (Photo tweeted by @BJP4India)
Gandhinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday alleged that the "falsehood" spread by the Opposition on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) has created anarchy in the country.
He also asserted that the new law is meant to give citizenship to people and not to take it away.
Shah urged the BJP workers to launch a door-to-door campaign to make people understand the provisions of the new legislation.
"The Opposition does not have any other issue, so they are spreading misinformation and falsehood on CAA. This resulted in anarchy in the entire country," Shah said while addressing a function to inaugurated various projects of Gujarat police here.
The Act is meant to give citizenship to persecuted minorities from three neighbouring countries of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and not to it away from anybody, he said.
"We have the power to make people understand the truth. I. After our campaign is over, people of the country will understand the importance of the CAA," he said.
He also said that maximum use of technology can help curb crimes.
