Opposition's Jantar Mantar Rally Flop-show, Will Purify Venue with Gangajal: Manoj Tiwari

The Delhi BJP slammed the AAP on Wednesday over its Jantar Mantar rally of opposition leaders, saying Arvind Kejriwal was now sitting with those whom he had once held as corrupt during his days as an anti-corruption crusader.The Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) hosted the "Tanashahi Hatao, Loktantra Bachao Rally", in which opposition leaders including Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee and N Chandrababu Naidu mounted a blistering attack on the BJP-led government at the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi."Those who were villains in Kejriwal's list are his heroes today. He sat on a dharna at Jantar Mantar with the people who were called corrupt by him," Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said.Stating that the BJP would observe February 13, marking the fourth anniversary of the AAP government in Delhi, as "Black Day", Tiwari alleged that the national capital was "ruined" under Kejriwal's rule.Delhi BJP workers, led by him, would "purify" the Jantar Mantar area, where the AAP's opposition rally was held, and clean the area with "Gangajal" from Prayagraj, where the Kumbh was underway, Tiwari said.He mocked the opposition rally, claiming that the Ramlila Maidan was not chosen as its venue because the AAP had failed to gather people to fill the large ground and hence, Jantar Mantar was selected."The opposition rally flopped, because they did not have the courage to hold it at the Ramlila Maidan. These parties, which claim to be pro-poor, are assembling at Jantar Mantar only to cover up their corruption and loot," the Delhi BJP chief charged.